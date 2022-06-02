Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,375 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 0.4% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

