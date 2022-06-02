Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.67. 47,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,007. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

