Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.93. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.59. 120,868,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,958,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

