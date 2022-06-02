Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 190,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.09 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

