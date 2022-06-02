Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.31 Million

Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will report sales of $279.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.65 million to $310.87 million. CURO Group posted sales of $187.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.58. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

