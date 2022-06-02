Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 3,557,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,051. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $329,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,781 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

