Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) to post $566.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.50 million to $567.90 million. Titan International posted sales of $438.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. 573,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.40. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

