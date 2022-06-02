Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.82 million to $52.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $47.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $220.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $222.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

TRNS stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,612. Transcat has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $492.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.