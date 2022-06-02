Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) will announce $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. UFP Industries reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,974,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.