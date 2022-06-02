Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. UFP Industries reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,974,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

