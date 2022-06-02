Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 650,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $701.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

