Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $978.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to post $978.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $972.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $984.96 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $707.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.04. 40,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,976. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,581 shares of company stock valued at $72,163,239 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.