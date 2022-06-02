Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

