Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CW traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $144.40. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $138,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,169,290. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 196,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

