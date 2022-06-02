Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target at $30.75

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,973. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.89.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
