Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target at $30.75

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,973. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.