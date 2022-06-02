Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Target Price at $31.23

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.23.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.40 ($16.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ENI alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 369,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,036. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.