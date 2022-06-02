Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Price Target at C$15.60

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE FR traded up C$1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.42. The company had a trading volume of 778,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,378. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,806.67. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$9.46 and a 52 week high of C$22.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 776.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,299.73. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,248,200. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,525 and have sold 247,569 shares valued at $4,234,274.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

