Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $48.63

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

KOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.64 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

