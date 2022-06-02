Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $48.63

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.
KOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.64 EPS for the current year.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
