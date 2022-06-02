Analysts Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT at $16.57

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 997,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.