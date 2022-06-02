Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$26.17

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.65. 39,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market cap of C$499.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$14.75 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,302.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,302.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 336,296 shares of company stock worth $5,555,608.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

