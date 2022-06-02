Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$15.44

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.75. 268,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,808. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$5.67 and a 1 year high of C$15.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total value of C$348,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,026,409.92. Insiders sold 85,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,288 over the last three months.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

