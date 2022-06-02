Analyzing Creek Road Miners (CRKR) and Its Competitors

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -37.84% -1,420.07% -5.89%

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 786 3370 5068 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 73.90%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.47 Creek Road Miners Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -29.71

Creek Road Miners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creek Road Miners competitors beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

