AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $18.90 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $532.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.19.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 85,786 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $22,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,946 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

