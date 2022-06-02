Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.71

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.71 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 161.10 ($2.04). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 155.60 ($1.97), with a volume of 153,986 shares trading hands.

APF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.30) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.10) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.20), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($61,692.51).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.