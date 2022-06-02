Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Anthem also updated its FY22 guidance to $28.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $545.95.

Shares of ANTM traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $496.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,277. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.00 and a 200-day moving average of $465.38. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

