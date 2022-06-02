API3 (API3) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00005279 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

