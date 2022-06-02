Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.28. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 329,313 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.15.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

