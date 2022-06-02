Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Update

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,451,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $15,861,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.