Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Update

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,451,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $15,861,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
