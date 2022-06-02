Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,500 ($31.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.10) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.83).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,705 ($21.57) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,641.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,827.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($43,421.05).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

