Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.01).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR stock opened at GBX 71.25 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.97.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £497 ($628.80). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,165 shares of company stock valued at $79,679.

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.