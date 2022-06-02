Astra Space (ASTR) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Astra Space to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.25% -105.32% -6.99%

This table compares Astra Space and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.49 Astra Space Competitors $3.49 billion $133.55 million 19.38

Astra Space’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astra Space and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1032 1726 45 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s peers have a beta of 3.25, meaning that their average share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astra Space peers beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

