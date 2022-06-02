Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
