Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

