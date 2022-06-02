Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

