Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Athersys by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 292,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 113.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Athersys by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

