ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 43,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 335,372 shares.The stock last traded at $3.01 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

