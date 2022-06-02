AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 34.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 630,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 91.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

