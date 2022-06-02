Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 610,710 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $34.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Autohome’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 784,751 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

