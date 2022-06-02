Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Eric J. Ende Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

