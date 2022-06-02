Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day moving average of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

