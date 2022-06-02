Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $39.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $277,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 305,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. 2,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,754. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.