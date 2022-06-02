Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.30% of Avis Budget Group worth $269,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

CAR opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.57. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.