Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $52.33

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.33, but opened at $50.56. Axonics shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 3,690 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Get Axonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $774,379.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,781 shares of company stock worth $6,733,004. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.