Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.
About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)
Recommended Stories
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.