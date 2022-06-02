Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $6.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKRIY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.24) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

BKRIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 5,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

