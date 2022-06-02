Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,863,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,170,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $200,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

