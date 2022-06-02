Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.51

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 9600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 price objective on Banyan Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$112.58 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Banyan Gold ( CVE:BYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

