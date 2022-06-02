Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,650 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.