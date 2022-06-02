Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 739,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 145,919 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

