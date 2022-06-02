Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $393,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after buying an additional 366,115 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 8.6% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 461,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 918,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,915,000 after buying an additional 251,564 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UA stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

