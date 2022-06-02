Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $361,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,590,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,944,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after acquiring an additional 650,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,693 shares of company stock worth $1,013,903. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.