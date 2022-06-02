Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $619,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.32.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

